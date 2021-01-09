If qualified, out-of-state residents can get COVID vaccine in N.C.

RALEIGH — Residents of neighboring states are able to come into North Carolina to get a coronavirus vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Demand has greatly outpaced supply during North Carolina's sluggish start to administering doses to hospital workers and people 75 years or older.

The lack of strict residency requirements makes it possible for somebody from South Carolina or other neighboring states in that profession or age group to get doses that the federal government has allocated for North Carolina residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week ranked North Carolina as the sixth slowest in the country per capita in administering doses it has received from the federal government. The state is still working to vaccinate some remaining hospital workers and started vaccinating people at least 75 years old in several counties this week.

North Carolina officials reported on Friday that nearly 152,000 people have been given their first COVID-19 doses, while more than 9,000 have also gotten their second dose. Nearly 650,000 doses have been distributed to the state, according to the CDC.