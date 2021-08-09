If severe weather persists, Outer Banks' N.C. 12 may become a road to nowhere

NAGS HEAD — Jeff Ryder wishes everyone had a chance to drive over the Basnight Bridge into a storm.

He wishes you could know what it's like to be arcing high over the Oregon Inlet with your pickup truck's lights barely cutting the heavy darkness pressing in from all sides. He wishes that you could see the grains of sand flashing across your field of vision then disappearing again. He even wishes that you could strain your eyes attempting to find the center line for just an instant, that you could feel that moment of uncertainty when you wonder if your tires are still on the road.

"It's like entering a world that you've never been in before," Ryder said on a sunny June day, sitting inside his office in Manteo.

Ryder, the N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance official who oversees all of North Carolina's Highway 12 through the Outer Banks, is confident that making that drive one time would be enough to convince people to never do so again in times of peril.