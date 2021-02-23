In Alamance, nursing homes deal with the pandemic's losses, longing for a 'roadmap' to it all

"Ever since March of last year, people just aren't real excited to moved their loved one into a place where they've been told upfront they're not going to be able to see them," Weeks said. "A lot of people are just trying to figure out how to keep them at home or have support in-house until things loosen up."

Oaks of Alamance is also accepting new patients, but Elledge said those efforts are on pause anytime there is an outbreak.

On top of navigating those revenue losses, additional cost burdens have been added as well.

"We've definitely had to work a lot more overtime than usual," Weeks said. "When we were hit in our dementia building with COVID, we had a lot of staff that were sick and not allowed to work either, and so I actually had to reach out to our local Alamance County Emergency Management. ... They sent me CNAs and LPNs and RNs to help me at least stay staffed during the actual outbreak."

Oaks of Alamance also had to outsource additional staffing to prevent burn out.

"While we had COVID in the building, we had to use a temp agency," Elledge said. "We first let (our staff) work overtime, but at a certain point we didn't want to burn them out completely so we brought in extra staff as well."