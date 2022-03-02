In Durham, Harris heralds unions and 'new era' of American labor movement

DURHAM — The American economy is emerging strong from nearly two years of pandemic-induced disruptions and losses, and the best way forward is to create more jobs that allow workers to organize for better wages and save more money, Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday.

In her third trip to North Carolina since taking office, Harris came to Durham, having most recently visited the Triangle while campaigning in 2020. For this visit, she was joined by Gov. Roy Cooper and Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal along with Democratic state lawmakers and members of Congress at Durham Technical Community College.

She spoke about the Biden administration’s efforts to create more “good-paying, union jobs” throughout the country and promote collective bargaining in both the public and private sectors. Accompanying her from Washington was U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, as well as U.S. Reps. David Price and G.K. Butterfield.