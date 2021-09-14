In N.C and other states, school vaccine campaigns rile parents, politicians

Fearing his parents wouldn’t approve of his decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine but needing their signature, Andrew signed up for the appointment in secret, and then sprang it on them at the last minute.

They said no. Andrew cursed at his mother and father and called them "idiots." Andrew’s dad grabbed him by the shirt collar.

“He said, ‘You’re not getting this damn vaccine. You need to lower your voice. Watch your tone when you talk to me.’ It was the first time my dad had ever done something like that — he grabbed my shirt and yelled in my face,” said Andrew, a 17-year-old student in Hoover, Ala.

In most states, minors need the consent of their parents in order to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Navigating family politics in cases of differing views has been a challenge for students and organizers of outreach campaigns, who have faced blowback for directly targeting young people.

President Joe Biden has encouraged every school district to promote vaccines, including with on-site clinics, to protect students as they return to school amid a resurgence of the coronavirus. But several governments and school districts have taken more neutral stances in areas where skepticism of the vaccine remains prevalent.