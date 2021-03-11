In one N.C. community, vaccine efforts are going great — just not for residents

KINSTON — Lenoir Health Care began offering COVID-19 vaccines to the public in early January and soon noticed something about the people who were showing up.
Instead of locals from Lenoir County or even surrounding counties, the majority were from Raleigh, Cary and other communities in the Triangle — more than 80 miles away. In fact, 70% of the shots UNC Health gave out that first week in Kinston went to Triangle residents. Only about 10% went to people from Lenoir County.
"We pulled the data and could immediately see that," said Dr. Lynne Fiscus of UNC Physicians Network, which led the vaccination effort.
The same thing was happening at many other vaccination sites affiliated with a dozen UNC hospitals across the state.
Not only that, the people getting vaccinated were overwhelmingly white in communities that were much more diverse. At the Friday Center in Chapel Hill, just 1.5% of those being vaccinated the first week vaccines were available in January were Hispanic and 2.5% were Black. That's in an area where residents are about 20% Black.
"It was pretty apparent in opening the doors at the Friday Center that the patients that were being seen were not representative of the community in terms of race and ethnicity," said Elizabeth Ramsey, who runs two UNC vaccination clinics in Orange County.
Hospitals and public health departments across the state initially struggled to make vaccines accessible to everyone in the community. During that first week of public vaccinations in January, state data shows that only 2% of vaccines went to Hispanics (about 10% of the state's population) and 11% went to Blacks (22% of the state's residents).
UNC Health changed how it scheduled appointments at its vaccination sites to make it easier for local residents to get one. And rather than sitting back and waiting for people to come to it, UNC began reaching out to its patients and others in the communities it serves to invite them to get vaccinated.
The results have been dramatic. In Kinston, by early February, more than 86% of appointments were going to residents of Lenoir County, while the portion to people from the Triangle had dropped to 2.5%.
"We're trying to figure out how to make sure we're delivering vaccines to patients in a way that reflects the communities that we serve," said Robb Malone, a pharmacist who has led UNC's vaccination equity efforts. "Initially, that is not what we saw."
UNC Health officials say the advantage Triangle residents enjoyed initially can largely be explained by the internet. With the state under pressure to use up its allocations of vaccine so the federal government would keep sending more, UNC started out making all of its appointments online.
Almost as quickly as slots were made available, they would fill up — without much effort on UNC's part.
"Automatically you see issues with that," Malone said. "Not everybody has equal access to broadband or internet or smartphones or is internet savvy. So there are immediately large groups of people that were left out of that first wave."
In addition, Triangle residents were willing and able to travel and had the time to devote to chasing down scarce appointments.
When word got out in Kinston that UNC Health was offering vaccines at a clinic near the local hospital, residents began showing up without appointments.
"So many would come in. They'd say, 'I've been trying. There's not a number,' and things like that," said Heather Rouse, who helped oversee the operation for the UNC Physicians Network. "We were hearing from the community pretty early on."
What residents wanted was a dedicated phone line, staffed by human beings, where they could make an appointment. UNC quickly established one and began sharing the number with local governments, school leaders and community groups. The hospital and physicians groups even put it on billboards.
Lenoir Health Care began offering appointments exclusively by phone or in person, making them available online only if it had trouble filling them. The hospital hasn't had to do that until this week, when it got an unexpectedly large shipment of vaccine.
Sure enough, many of those online appointments were snapped up by people from outside the county, Rouse said.
"And within minutes," she added.
UNC Health has found that making it easier for local residents to get an appointment and reaching out to Black and Hispanic residents helps diversify who gets vaccinated. The goal, said Malone, is that people getting shots at UNC sites should match the demographics of the surrounding ZIP codes.
What that means in Kinston is that 41% of people getting vaccinated from Jan. 24 through Feb. 13 were African American, matching the county's demographics.
"What we've learned is that you have to be more patient," Malone said. "The most efficient means for us to fill up slots ... is to put everything online, and it will go. That would be efficient for us, but it would not serve our communities well."