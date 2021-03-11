In one N.C. community, vaccine efforts are going great — just not for residents

Hospitals and public health departments across the state initially struggled to make vaccines accessible to everyone in the community. During that first week of public vaccinations in January, state data shows that only 2% of vaccines went to Hispanics (about 10% of the state's population) and 11% went to Blacks (22% of the state's residents).

UNC Health changed how it scheduled appointments at its vaccination sites to make it easier for local residents to get one. And rather than sitting back and waiting for people to come to it, UNC began reaching out to its patients and others in the communities it serves to invite them to get vaccinated.

The results have been dramatic. In Kinston, by early February, more than 86% of appointments were going to residents of Lenoir County, while the portion to people from the Triangle had dropped to 2.5%.

"We're trying to figure out how to make sure we're delivering vaccines to patients in a way that reflects the communities that we serve," said Robb Malone, a pharmacist who has led UNC's vaccination equity efforts. "Initially, that is not what we saw."