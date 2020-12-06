In rural North Carolina, COVID-19 skepticism meets surging case counts and deaths

Then there was also a sense of general malaise that she was attempting to fight.

"People are tired, I get that," she said. "People in the health care world, we're tired, as well.

"But now is the time that we really need to step up our game and wear our mask properly and hand wash and keep our 6 feet social distance, and only stay with the people that are within our household."

There, like everywhere throughout rural North Carolina, mask adherence proved challenging. Eight months after public health officials began recommending masks to slow the spread, Brock was still spending time attempting to educate people on how to wear one.

"We try to get that education out about it's not just a mask that's covering your mouth," she said. "You've got to wear it properly over your nose and your mouth for it to work."

Burnout, fatigue and the need to be 'on'

Back in Nash County, Nash General Hospital has been preparing, since the spring, for virus patients to test the hospital's limits. The staff there spent weeks earlier this year converting parts of the hospital into a safer space to treat COVID-19 patients, and then waited for the worst.