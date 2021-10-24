Incoming N.C. House member says he was at January Capitol riot

RALEIGH — The soon-to-be successor to a North Carolina House member who died this month said on Friday he was outside the U.S. Capitol in January when the insurrection there occurred.

Donnie Loftis, chosen by Gaston County Republican activists to succeed Rep. Dana Bumgardner, who died Oct. 2, confirmed his attendance at the Jan. 6 event to Raleigh TV station WRAL-Channel 5.

Loftis, a former Gaston County commissioner, said his involvement in what turned into a riot was strictly peaceful.

On Jan. 6, “while I peacefully exercised my first amendment rights in front of the US Capitol, I was surprised and disappointed to watch others storm the entrance as violence ensued,” he wrote by text message to the station. “I had absolutely zero involvement in the rioting and categorically condemn the storming of our Capitol building that day.”

Hundreds of Donald Trump’s supporters battered their way past police, injured dozens of officers and interrupted the electoral count inside the Capitol certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.

In January, Loftis had posted a picture of himself to Facebook before the rally saying he was on a bus headed to Washington, according to WRAL-Channel 5. The station said it received screenshots of now-deleted posts.