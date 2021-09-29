'Incredibly proud' Duke Health says few workers fired over vaccine mandate

Among the other hospital systems with a vaccine mandate was Winston-Salem-based Novant Health, which said Monday that it had fired about 175 of its 35,000-plus employees for not complying.

UNC Health says more than 98% of 29,000 workers covered by its mandate have either gotten vaccinated or an approved exemption. As of Tuesday morning, the hospital system was still working to confirm the vaccination status of about 500 workers, who have until Nov. 2 to comply. Those 500 workers are on probation and have lost at least 25% of their annual performance bonus.

The Triangle's third big hospital system, WakeMed, also will require its employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19, but its deadline is Nov. 12.

Duke estimated that 70% or more of its employees were already vaccinated when it announced the mandate on July 22. Supervisors worked with employees who weren't vaccinated, to hear their concerns and answer their questions. Duke also arranged town hall meetings where employees could hear from the health system's own experts on vaccines and infectious disease.

Other factors spurred some employees to get vaccinated. The FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine last month won over some who were put off by the fact that until then it had been authorized for use on an emergency basis.