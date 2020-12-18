Invasive insect may hitch rides to North Carolina on Christmas trees, officials fear

An invasive species of tree-killing insect may have found a way to eastern North Carolina via Christmas trees, according to officials in Onslow County.

The Onslow County Cooperative Extension is warning people who bought live trees in recent weeks to examine the limbs and trunk for a moth-like creature known as the spotted lanternfly.

It's also possible some trees are infested with lanternfly "egg masses," which resemble patches of tan or gray mud stuck to tree bark, officials say.

"There is concern that the spotted lanternfly may have hitched a ride on some trees that came from Pennsylvania and we want to catch this pest as soon as possible if it is in our county," the cooperative extension posted on Facebook. Onslow County is a coastal county between Wilmington and Morehead City.

The spotted lanternfly, which is a planthopper that's native to northern China, was first detected in the U.S. in 2014, in Berks County, Pennsylvania, the N.C. Department of Agriculture reports.

It is considered a threat to fruit trees, maples, oaks, willows and "over 70 species of plant," the state says.