Is Trader Joe's worth a drive across state lines? For these savvy shoppers, you bet.

The group’s most recent trip to Trader Joe’s (and more) was last Thursday. Eleven people, including Barker and Osborne, piled into a passenger van and headed north. The day was packed: The group started out by visiting a Buddhist monastery in the Brunswick County town of Bolivia before heading to the Pilot House restaurant in Wilmington for lunch and — finally — stopping at Trader Joe’s.

In the van, the group discussed keeping busy in retirement. Some of them talked about starting new businesses after leaving their traditional jobs, and they talked about how much they enjoyed being together.

The group was full of grocery store aficionados. On the drive, they discussed what they liked about Wegmans, a chain whose closest location is in North Carolina, and Stew Leonard’s, which is exclusively in the northeast.

Despite Trader Joe’s fame for selling cheap wine, few wanted to buy any alcohol.

“It’s the food that they’re after,” Barker said. “It’s their specialties, something that they can’t get anywhere else.”