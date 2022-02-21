Is Trader Joe's worth a drive across state lines? For these savvy shoppers, you bet.

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach might seem to have it all. Amusement parks. Beaches. More restaurants per capita than Paris.
You know what Myrtle Beach doesn’t have?
A Trader Joe’s grocery store. And a lot of people are bitter about that.
The nearest locations are in Mount Pleasant, outside of Charleston, and Wilmington. Either one is 70-plus miles away. On a good day, it’s about an hour and a half drive each way.
One group, however, doesn't mind the distance.
Every few weeks, in fact, it takes a dozen people on trips to the Wilmington area for a day of learning, eating and, seriously, a trip to Trader Joe’s.
The group? They call themselves Senior Adventures in Learning and Travel.
The group was set up during the pandemic by Kelli Barker and Carole Osborne, who realized that many retirees had been suddenly left alone without much connection to the outside world.
“It’s a lot of isolation,” Osborne explained.
Senior Adventures offers classes on cooking, art, history — and, of course, excursions to Trader Joe’s pretty regularly.
The group’s most recent trip to Trader Joe’s (and more) was last Thursday. Eleven people, including Barker and Osborne, piled into a passenger van and headed north. The day was packed: The group started out by visiting a Buddhist monastery in the Brunswick County town of Bolivia before heading to the Pilot House restaurant in Wilmington for lunch and — finally — stopping at Trader Joe’s.
In the van, the group discussed keeping busy in retirement. Some of them talked about starting new businesses after leaving their traditional jobs, and they talked about how much they enjoyed being together.
The group was full of grocery store aficionados. On the drive, they discussed what they liked about Wegmans, a chain whose closest location is in North Carolina, and Stew Leonard’s, which is exclusively in the northeast.
Despite Trader Joe’s fame for selling cheap wine, few wanted to buy any alcohol.
“It’s the food that they’re after,” Barker said. “It’s their specialties, something that they can’t get anywhere else.”
Sheila Rudesill is the biggest fan of Trader Joe’s in the group. One person in the van suggested that Sheila should teach a class called “Sheila and the things she likes at Trader Joe’s.”
These trips, in many ways, are about more than just learning and getting to visit Trader Joe’s. For some people, it's a major part of their social life. Many of them live alone, having lost their spouses and partners as they got older. Those on Thursday’s trip ranged in age from their 50s up to their 80s.
Having stuffed themselves full at the Pilot House restaurant in Wilmington at lunchtime, the group piled back in the van, nicknamed “SALTY,” to head to Trader Joe’s. The jokes started flying.
“Alright Carole, you gotta give them a time limit,” said Barker, noting Sheila was with them and would spend over two hours shopping if allowed.
Rudesill protested: “I know exactly what I want. I will be very good.”
The group zoomed into the store, grabbing baskets and filling them with frozen foods, plants, cheese and so much more.
Walking back to the van holding a bag crammed with goods, Linda Dolittle said: “I was only going to get one thing. It’s all Sheila’s fault.”