'It has to stop': Elizabeth City deputy fatally shoots Black man while serving warrant

“When is it going to stop?” Rivers said. “Is it open season now? At some point, it has to stop. We have to start holding the people in charge accountable.”

At an emergency meeting of the City Council, Councilman Gabriel Adkins told his colleagues that businesses in the neighborhood of the shooting had begun boarding up their windows in anticipation of violence.

“I'm afraid as a Black man,” an emotional Adkins said, as a crowd of more than 100 people gathered outside the meeting, which is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic. Later he added, “It hurts to be a Black man at this time. ... We're hurting.”

Councilman Darius Horton called for the immediate release of bodycam footage, the search warrant and a speedy explanation of what led to the shooting.

“We need transparency. And not only do we need transparency, but we need accountability,” he said. “We need answers. ... Let’s not hide behind anything.”

The State Bureau of Investigation will turn the findings of its review over to District Attorney Andrew Womble, who pledged a thorough and deliberate inquiry.