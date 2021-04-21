'It has to stop': Elizabeth City deputy fatally shoots Black man while serving warrant

People gather outside the municipal building after at least one Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant, the sheriff's office said, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Sheriff Tommy Wooten II, who declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing a pending review by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Law enforcement investigate the scene where a Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy shot a Black man while serving a warrant Wednesday in Elizabeth City.
GARY D. ROBERTSON and DENISE LAVOIE
The Associated Press
ELIZABETH CITY — A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant Wednesday, spurring an outcry from a crowd of dozens that immediately gathered at the scene and demanded accountability from law enforcement.
The Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy was placed on leave pending a review by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said at a news conference that the deputy shot Andrew Brown Jr. about 8:30 a.m. while serving the warrant in this city of about 18,000 people.
Wooten did not identify the deputy and did not say why the warrant was being served.
According to court records, Brown was 42 years old and had a history of drug charges and a misdemeanor drug possession conviction.
The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, according to Wooten. He declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing the pending review by the SBI.
A car removed from the scene appeared to have multiple bullet holes and a broken rear windshield.
Among the roughly 100 people who gathered at the scene of the shooting was Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County chapter of the NAACP. He criticized the sheriff’s office for taking hours to release details.