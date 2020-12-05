'It's been a long time coming': Lumbees closing in on full federal recognition

"That trepidation has a negative impact on their tribe. On their revenues. On the federal appropriations those tribes receive," he said.

With full federal recognition, he said, there's the Cherokee Indian concern that it would open the door for gaming. Historically, Thomas said, that has been one of the main concerns for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Godwin said that because November is Native American Month and just before Thanksgiving, he would never criticize a fellow Native American tribe in the United States.

"I'm certainly not going to do it now," he said. "But I would say to our detractors, that the feud that we have ... we have been trying to right a wrong for 130 years to correct an injustice. This is our time to do that. And federal recognition for us is not about federal programs. It's not about jurisdiction or land. It's about correcting an injustice. It's about pride and dignity and respect.

"The bottom thing about this talking to our elders and people that have fought the fight and the struggles of the Lumbee people all through their lives, it really boils down to dignity and respect. There are almost 600 tribes in the United States that are federally recognized. Many who support us. We have letters of endorsements from tribes across the United States for full federal recognition that support us."