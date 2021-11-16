'It's critical': Saying there's more good than bad, Cooper will sign budget bill

“The fact that a number of Democrats have indicated their support for the budget had to have had some play in (Cooper's) decision," Senate leader Phil Berger, a Rockingham County Republican. But he said there’s been plenty of give and take to create a bill that reflects Cooper's input. The governor pointed in part to $1 billion in federal funding for expanding broadband and more for water and sewer improvements.

“This budget has got his fingerprints all over it," Berger said.

Still, Cooper said Tuesday he believed Senate Democrats would have been able to uphold a veto, but said he was worried that Republican lawmakers would simply walk away from budget negotiations had that happened.

The nearly 1,400 pages of budget documents contain several provisions on GOP policy that the second-term governor has railed against. They include a plan to eliminate the state’s already low 2.5% corporate income tax rate, although the phaseout wouldn’t begin until early 2025. The individual income tax rate also would drop over time from 5.2% to 3.9%, starting next year.

“There are many years to fight for a fairer tax system in our state that gives the tax cuts to lower income and middle income families instead of those who need it least,” Cooper said.