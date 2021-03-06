It's dumb smoking that gets you a COVID-19 vaccine in N.C. Take it from a former smoker.

However, as some of you are no doubt aware, this isn't actually a unique situation.

A spokesperson with the state health department confirmed for me Wednesday morning that, yes, "individuals can self-attest to the criteria (e.g., age, job role, health status, living situation) that they qualify for eligible priority groups."

In fact, according to the NCDHHS, North Carolina does not require a government-issued identification card to be vaccinated.

Along those same lines, a spokesperson at Novant Health told me: "We are working around-the-clock to vaccinate as many people, as quickly as we can. We are also working hard to remove any barriers to receiving the vaccine from hesitancy to equitable access. Requiring proof of medical condition would only create additional barriers, so currently we are using the honor system."

So it would be fair to say that, if you have never been a smoker, you could conceivably get away with lying your way into Group 4 and get vaccinated this month by claiming that you have. Or by saying you've have diabetes, or cancer, or heart disease — even if you don't.