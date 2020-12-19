'It's OK to take the vaccine': Head of nursing group entered trial to alleviate fears

The vaccine in Grant's trial comes in two doses, with three weeks between the first and second shots. Both shots need to be taken in order for the vaccine to be fully effective.

Grant knew there was a chance that he and some other participants might receive a placebo as part of the trial, instead of the vaccine.

But after receiving his second shot, he started to experience side effects like extreme fatigue and chills. He checked in with the clinical trials unit to report the symptoms, then went about his day. By 4 p.m., those symptoms went away and "ever since then (he has) felt perfectly fine."

He wants people to understand and trust the vaccine — to know the differences between the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines, such as seasonal flu vaccines. (People often assume that getting a vaccine means that they're getting a part of the infection, but that is not the case with this vaccine — the COVID-19 vaccine will not give you COVID-19.)

He believes the trials should "alleviate any fears and concerns by stating that we have the evidence proof here of how effective this (vaccine) is ... You have a system of checks and balances and there are guidelines, there's ethical standards, there's review boards, there's the FDA that has to approve of everything that has been done."