Jan. 6 panel expected to vote on holding Meadows in contempt

The report says that the documents provided by Meadows show that he sent an email to an unidentified person saying that the guard would be present to “protect pro Trump people” and that more would be available on standby.

The committee says in the report that Trump’s former top White House aide “is uniquely situated to provide key information, having straddled an official role in the White House and unofficial role related to Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign.”

The contempt vote comes after more than two months of negotiations with Meadows, a former North Carolina congressman, and his lawyer and as the panel has also struggled to obtain information from some of Trump’s other top aides, such as his longtime ally Steve Bannon. The House voted to recommend charges against Bannon in October, and the Justice Department indicted him on two counts of contempt last month.

The panel is aiming to develop the most comprehensive record yet of the violent attack, in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters violently pushed past law enforcement officers, broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory. Meadows’ testimony could be key since he was Trump’s top aide at the time and was with him in the White House as the rioters breached the building.