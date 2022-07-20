 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Skvarla, ex-state Cabinet secretary and 'great public servant,' dies at 73

Obit Skvarla

John Skvarla III, Secretary, North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources, talks during a news briefing at the Green Square office building in downtown Raleigh on Feb. 19, 2014.

PINEHURST — John Skvarla, a two-time Cabinet secretary for then-North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory during a long career in law, business and economic development, died on Tuesday. He was 73.

Skvarla, who had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, died in hospice care in Pinehurst, where he lived, according to a longtime friend.

A former top executive at several companies, Skvarla served as secretary of what is now called the Department of Environmental Quality for McCrory in 2013 and 2014. In early 2015, he moved over to become the Republican governor's commerce secretary.

“North Carolina has lost a great public servant, friend and mentor to so many," McCrory wrote in a tweet.

As environment secretary, Skvarla emphasized making the agency a more customer service-friendly organization, in part by improving interactions between employees and people trying to obtain permits.

His tenure was marked by a February 2014 coal ash leak at a Duke Energy site in Rockingham County into the Dan River. The spill led to a federal investigation and scrutiny about state government's oversight of the utility's other coal ash dumps. The spill ultimately caused state officials to make the cleanup of these sites a priority.

While commerce secretary, Skvarla helped lure businesses and jobs to the state. But he also faced the fallout over the 2016 “bathroom bill" that the legislature passed and McCrory signed. The law, also known as House Bill 2, cost the state billions of dollars in lost business, including canceled sporting events and job expansions.

In 2017, Skvarla joined the Nexsen Pruet law firm, where he was working as a consultant. The firm said recently he played a role in the project that is bringing Toyota to North Carolina to build an electric vehicle battery plant.

