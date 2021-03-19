Judge: Fired Rockingham superintendent can return to work — for now

REIDSVILLE — A judge on Friday ruled that Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell may return to his job while the court continues deliberating whether the polarizing administrator's abrupt dismissal was legal.
In a shocking move, Shotwell was fired by the Rockingham County Board of Education in late December and given 90 days to vacate his position.
Board members have never given a specific reason for Shotwell's termination, saying only that the issue was a "personnel matter.''
Shotwell's last day as superintendent was to have been March 12, but he was reinstated by a judge following a complaint and restraining order he filed two days prior.
Stan Allen, a Rockingham County Superior Court judge, will consider Shotwell's nine-page complaint, which says that the school board acted maliciously, had no legitimate cause to terminate him and must honor his contract, which extends through June 30, 2022.
Allen initially said he would announce his findings by Friday. But now Allen said he will take more time before reaching a decision. Until then, Shotwell can return to work.
Friday's proceedings saw dozens of parents and teachers come to the courthouse in support of Shotwell.
"I'm pleased with the outcome today," said Shotwell, the 2015 North Carolina Superintendent of the Year. "I love Rockingham County Schools and I'm glad I have the opportunity to continue the job that I have been doing for the last 15 years. This is truly a wonderful community. Our Board of Education wants to do what's best for kids. I want to do what's best for kids, and that's what we're going to do from here on out."
Meanwhile, there's the issue of Terry Worrell, the interim superintendent the board hired last month to replace Shotwell. The veteran Triad educator signed a contract that promises her $14,000 in earnings between March 1 and June 30, plus three monthly paid leave days.
When asked how the school board can employ a superintendent and an interim superintendent at the same time, Chairwoman Kimberly McMichael couldn't offer much of an explanation.
"I really don’t have anything further to add," she said. "We have been dealing with this mess since December and quite frankly, it’s exhausting. I really want to quit giving attention to adults ... and focus on our students.''