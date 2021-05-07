Judge limits footage that family can see of fatal deputy shooting of Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City

A prosecutor has said that Brown’s car ran into the deputies before they opened fire.

Foster’s order contained a brief description of the footage. The judge wrote that Brown “attempted to flee the scene and escape apprehension” and that "at least one and as many as three officers fired their weapons into the vehicle operated by Brown.”

During the April 27 hearing on the matter, Foster said he would not publicly release the footage because it could jeopardize the ongoing investigation into Brown's death or threaten the safety of people seen in the footage.

Foster said the video must remain out of public view for at least 30 days, but he would consider releasing it after that point if investigations are complete.

Family members have so far only been allowed to view a 20-second clip from a single body camera. Family attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter told reporters last week that shots were heard from the instant the clip started with Brown’s car in his driveway and his hands on the steering wheel.

She said he did not try to back away until after deputies ran up to his car and began shooting, and he did not pose a threat to deputies. “He finally decides to try to get away and he backs out, not toward officers at all,” Cherry-Lassiter said.