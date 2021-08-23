Judges: More felony offenders in North Carolina can now vote

An expert for the plaintiffs estimates that roughly 56,000 people would now be allowed to vote. There are currently more than 7.1 million registered voters in North Carolina, according to the State Board of Elections, which is a defendant along with legislative leaders. They could attempt to block the preliminary injunction from being carried out with an appeal. Otherwise, the State Board of Elections would send letters to those offenders telling them of their ability to vote.

The defendants also could have the chance to appeal any final ruling from the trial judges in the months ahead for the 2022 elections.

Last year, the same judges ruled a portion of the law requiring felons to pay all monetary obligations — likes fines and restitution — before voting again was unenforceable because it made voting dependent on one’s financial means. That allowed more people to vote in last November’s election.

Bell, the panel's chief judge, said Monday that the majority's reasoning for the injunction would be explained in their upcoming order. The state election board said Monday was its deadline to change language on registration forms for the fall election.