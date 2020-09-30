Judgment, not winter, coming for N.C. man using 'Game of Thrones' names on COVID-19 loan applications

CHARLOTTE — A Wake County man who used the names of "Game of Thrones" characters to fraudulently apply for $6.1 million in coronavirus relief funds has been federally charged.
Tristan Bishop Pan, 38, of Garner submitted 14 Paycheck Protection Program loan applications, some named for fictional characters from the popular television series, and received more than $1.7 million for fake businesses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday.
The applications for the businesses — Pan Insurance Agency, White Walker, Khaleesi and The Night’s Watch — included falsified tax filings and false statements about employee expenses, prosecutors said.
