 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judgment, not winter, coming for N.C. man using 'Game of Thrones' names on COVID-19 loan applications
0 comments

Judgment, not winter, coming for N.C. man using 'Game of Thrones' names on COVID-19 loan applications

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
50 best season finales in TV history
Television 360

CHARLOTTE — A Wake County man who used the names of "Game of Thrones" characters to fraudulently apply for $6.1 million in coronavirus relief funds has been federally charged.

Tristan Bishop Pan, 38, of Garner submitted 14 Paycheck Protection Program loan applications, some named for fictional characters from the popular television series, and received more than $1.7 million for fake businesses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday.

The applications for the businesses — Pan Insurance Agency, White Walker, Khaleesi and The Night’s Watch — included falsified tax filings and false statements about employee expenses, prosecutors said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News