Just point and pick: Laptops are expensive for some. So Charlotte gives them away.

CHARLOTTE — Tina Day remembers a time back in college when she didn’t own a laptop because she couldn’t afford one.

Years later, money is still tight for Day and her neighbors at Evoke Living at Westerly Hills, an affordable housing complex in west Charlotte. It’s challenging enough to make ends meet. But with most public services or access to jobs only available online, having a laptop — and being connected to the world — is something she needs. And she's not alone.

It’s why four Charlotte-based organizations came to Evoke Living recently for the start of a three-year effort to bring more digital access and improve equity by giving away hundreds of laptops to families in affordable housing communities.

Leading the public and private collaboration is a group called E2D, a nonprofit that refurbishes laptops for families.

“I think what they’re doing is beautiful,” said Day, 42.

With a goal to deliver more than 1,600 laptops to additional affordable housing sites across the area, some 150 laptops were given out to families at Evoke. Residents also were signed up to the state’s affordable connectivity program and computer classes.

“We know that families that are not connected are not going to be successful in 2022 Charlotte,” said Pat Millen, the executive director of E2D.

According to one estimate, as many as 55,000 households in Mecklenburg County still don’t have access to fast internet. This digital divide is a barrier for families, Millen said.

Through high-speed internet families are able to stay connected, people can access online banking and, maybe most importantly, students are able to learn virtually.

“It’s more than just about a tool that makes jobs and schooling possible,” Millen said. “It’s a tool that makes everything possible.”

Gov. Roy Cooper has said as many as 1.2 million North Carolinians are lacking broadband or are without digital access.

For that reason, the state's Office of Digital Equity and Literacy opened earlier this year to manage inclusion programs funded with federal dollars. In September, the office launched the digital equity grant program and will use $24 million in American Rescue Plan funds. This could help to increase broadband across the state.

The effort comes as part of Cooper’s plan to give 95% of North Carolina households access to high-speed internet. Cooper said the need was brought into focus by the pandemic: Telemedicine, remote work and virtual learning were aspects of being in quarantine that showed the importance being able to access high-speed internet.

“The fact that there’s that kind of attention and focus around it is really critical,” said Bruce Clark, the executive director of the Center for Digital Equity in Charlotte.

Coordinated efforts like what’s being done in Mecklenburg County with the laptop giveaway are also equally important to address these challenges, Clark added. Those directly affected by digital inequities need to be part of the solutions.

Symone Littlejohn, a resident at Evoke Living, said it was great to see an event that brought out the community and provided a needed resource. This is Littlejohn’s first laptop. She plans to use it for Christmas shopping.

“This is important because technology runs everything,” she said. “We all need a computer.”