Keeper James revisits the forgotten heroes of the U.S. Life-Saving Service

James Charlet can’t quite name the force that drew him to that old, dilapidated building in the Outer Banks. He just knows the building caught his attention enough that he pulled into its parking lot on his way back from a job interview for a school principalship.

The gate in front was closed — not that it did a whole lot, seeing as there were big gaps in the fence surrounding the building. Charlet could have walked right up to it, but something inside of him told him to respect the gate. And the gate said to stay out, so he stayed out.

The middle school teacher stood outside the threshold of the gate, staring at this abandoned building with its paneling askew. Just a North Carolina history teacher admiring a piece of North Carolina history the origins of which were a mystery to him.

And then, something happened. Something that had never happened to Charlet before, and never would again. Something he still feels funny talking about.

On that day, Charlet’s voice spoke out inside his head without him commanding it.

“I have to help this place,” it said.