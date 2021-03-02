Key N.C. senator says he had to work, couldn't make vote to override Cooper's school veto

While such leaves of absence are common, they get more attention when a key floor vote occurs.

Barring other voting changes, the override would have been successful in the Senate had Clark been present and voted “yes.” Clark declined to say Tuesday how he would have voted, writing that at this point it “would be considered disingenuous by most.”

“I had my preference," he added, pointing out he was a bill cosponsor "and have a desire to get students back into the classroom quickly and safely. Yet, I must acknowledge that acting upon my voting preference was and always is subject to several factors on the ground at the time of the vote.”

State Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Watauga County Republican and chief bill sponsor, identified Lowe and Clark in a news release while lamenting “flip-flopping senators.”

Lowe told The News & Observer of Raleigh on Monday evening that he wound up siding with Cooper because “he asked. I am a Democrat. He’s the governor, and a Democratic governor.”

Cooper vetoed the bill late last week, saying it would threaten public health — particularly since administrators would have been able to reopen middle and high schools without requiring 6 feet of social distancing between people.

That runs counter to state health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper urged lawmakers to rework the bill to find a compromise.