Labor Day: A by-the-numbers look for North Carolina

The Villano family filed a lawsuit to hold Duke Energy accountable and encourage owners of other low-head dams across the U.S. to remove them, mitigate the danger or at least give rivers users adequate warning of the hidden danger ahead, attorney Kenneth J. Allen said.
An angry parent confronts a police officer in Hickory after Catawba County Schools opted Tuesday, Aug. 31 to make masks mandatory.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident Wednesday evening, but wasn't identified by authorities. Still, a bigger question loomed after it was all over: Why?
Republicans look to redistricting and next year's elections for chance to override Gov. Cooper's vetoes on abortion legislation. "We're certainly going to be looking for any opportunities to save babies," said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Winston-Salem Republican.
More data is needed to determine when people who are not at high risk of getting sick or dying of COVID-19 should get a booster shot, said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease expert at Duke University.
Bill supporters said the measure clarified that tenant protections don’t cover people staying in lodging for less than 90 consecutive days.
The new law comes as 98 of the state’s 115 school districts have opted to require the wearing of face coverings.
Two 16-year-old boys were charged with carry conceal, possession of firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor, authorities said.
This mold is harmless to people but damages more than 70 types of plants by “oozing sap, wilting, leaf curling and die-back in trees, vines, (and) crops,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
For UNCG residential students, 80% are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. N.C. A&T did not respond to a request for information.
