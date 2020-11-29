Lap dancing, large crowds cost south Charlotte strip club its permit to serve alcohol

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Denton said the parking lot "was almost completely full, and there was a long line of patrons waiting to enter" the club.

'Extremely long, dense line'

Early the following morning, before entering Club Onyx, Kearns said she saw "an extremely long, dense line of patrons waiting to enter the establishment, wrapping around the exterior of the building.

"Patrons were not practicing social distancing, and Kearns did not observe consistent use of face coverings."

Kearns said she saw similar conditions in the club on Nov. 14.

On Nov. 17, a commission lawyer official notified the club that it was violating Cooper's orders.

'Eating establishment,' manager says

When Kearns and Denton inspected the club that night, they said Newell told them the commission's order was "too vague" and he argued that since Club Onyx also served food it was not subject to private bar restrictions under the governor's orders.

Newell and other club officials did not reply to phone and email requests for comment by The Charlotte Observer on Saturday.