Last call: Head of state ABC board cites stress in resigning, says 'I'm done'
RALEIGH — The chairman of the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control commission has resigned from the board, citing anxiety over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the agency’s recent challenges with liquor distribution.

A.D. “Zander” Guy submitted his resignation last Friday to Gov. Roy Cooper, who appointed him to the chairmanship in early 2017.

Guy, who also previously served as chairman when Democrat Beverly Perdue was governor, said in a phone interview Monday that recent events led he and his wife to reassess his service.

The former mayor of Surf City said he'll be 73 next month and that two friends and an uncle with COVID-19 had died in the last 90 days. Guy also said liquor supply troubles, including the rollout of a new electronic inventory and ordering software program by the ABC system's warehouse operations contractor, had led to added stress.

“When you can’t sleep at night and you're worrying about things that you can't control, it's time to readjust," Guy told The Associated Press, adding later: “I'm done.”

Cooper's office on Monday thanked Guy for his service on the commission. Guy's three-sentence resignation letter, provided by the governor's office, didn't go into specifics.

There are two other commissioners who also serve at the pleasure of the governor. The chairperson is considered a full-time, salaried position. The commission operates the state's wholesale and retail liquor distribution. The liquor comes from licensed distillers to the state's two alcohol warehouses before it gets shipped to local ABC stores for sale.

In July, the commission began a new contract with LB&B Associates in Maryland — the agency's longtime warehouse operator — that includes new requirements, such as an electronic inventory system. Some county ABC boards have said that they aren't receiving weekly shipments or that the shipments are greatly reduced — leading to empty shelves and restaurants unable to remain stocked.

The commission “has acknowledged that LB&B Associates’ implementation of the new contract has not met expectations or the level of service that the ABC customers deserve,” said Jeff Strickland, a commission spokesman.

Global supply issues also have led to shortages as North Carolina bars and restaurants try to return to normal operations following pandemic-related closures.

Guy said he had plenty of confidence in LB&B in working through the problems.

“At the end of the day it's going to work and be good for everyone,” he said. “Customer service is my No. 1 concern."

