Lawsuit challenges how N.C. views birth certificates for transgender people

WINSTON-SALEM — North Carolina's requirement that transgender people undergo sex reassignment surgery as part of establishing their identity is discriminatory and does not align with a majority of states and medical organizations, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court.

Three law firms joined to file the lawsuit in North Carolina's Middle District Court on behalf of an adult and two minors.

The lawsuit said the adult plaintiff, Lillith Campos, is incorrectly identified on her birth certificate as male. It added that another plaintiff, a young man only identified as C.B., is incorrectly identified as female on his birth certificate while a third, M.D., is a girl incorrectly identified on her birth certificate as male.

The lawsuit seeks to have North Carolina provide accurate birth certificates to transgender people born here without the need for surgery.

“For transgender persons, the sex designation on their original birth certificate is inaccurate because they were assigned the incorrect sex at birth," the lawsuit says. "Correcting the sex designation on their birth certificate is critically important for transgender people. Indeed, few things are as essential to one’s personhood and regular interaction with the world as being able to accurately present one’s identity to the world.”