Lawsuit: N.C. Highway Patrol's lie detector supervisor fired for, well, lying

The former supervisor of the polygraph unit for the Highway Patrol's Training Academy was fired after lying about having an affair with a married colleague.

Linda Beth Gupton appealed the decision, saying the firing was unjustified. In a recent Court of Appeals decision, her appeal was dismissed.

Gupton, an Orange County resident, began her career with the Highway Patrol in 1998. In 2017, she was fired from her position as a sergeant with the agency, overseeing the lie detector unit.

Court documents say Gupton was in a relationship with a male colleague, Sgt. Richard Willis. His wife hired a private investigator, who observed them together. The wife reported the affair to the Highway Patrol, and Gupton was contacted by her supervisor about the allegations.

Gupton believes the supervisor wanted to embarrass her because Willis wasn't contacted about the affair, according to court documents.

He was already under investigation regarding the affair at this point.

Gupton denied her involvement with Willis to supervisors and lied about the relationship three times. She was ultimately fired for, among other things, not being truthful, which is a violation of department policy.