Lawyer: Enclosure for escaped cobra passed recent inspection

RALEIGH — The lawyer for the man facing charges related to an escaped zebra cobra says animal control officers inspected her client's snake enclosures just months ago and found everything to be "in full compliance."

Anna Smith Felts, the attorney for 21-year-old Christopher Gifford, said that was in March 2021 — the same month Gifford was bitten by a deadly green mamba.

After the escaped cobra incident, Gifford is facing 36 charges of keeping venomous snakes in improper enclosures and three charges related to snakes in containers that were mislabeled. He also faces one charge for not reporting the zebra cobra missing when it initially escaped.

All of the charges are misdemeanors under North Carolina law. The state has no laws against keeping, breeding or selling non-native venomous reptiles — only rules about how those animals should be housed and transported and about notifying local law enforcement if the animal escapes.

Felts said Gifford is being forthcoming with authorities and told them that the snake in question had actually escaped once before in November 2020.