'Lay their head with dignity.' Charlotte diocese opens affordable housing for seniors

CHARLOTTE — The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte will soon move in the first residents to its newest low-income senior apartments in south Charlotte.

The 81 apartments at Guardian Angel Villa are located on land owned by the diocese on South Tryon Street in the Steele Creek area.

"We are called to love of God and our neighbor, so we have a great interest in our neighbors here in the Charlotte community," said Monsignor Patrick Winslow, vicar general and president of the diocese's housing corporation. "We have a great interest, specifically, that they have a place to lay their head ... that is with dignity but affordable."

Rents will be priced for seniors 55 and older who earn up to 60% of the area median income, with one-quarter reserved for those at 30% AMI or below. Rents are projected to be $342-$866, depending on applicants' income, household and apartment size.

It is the fourth housing endeavor for the local diocese, and is located near Mother Teresa Villa, which is home to adults with developmental disabilities. The project was done in partnership with Douglas Development and Schaumber Development.

The announcement follows several Charlotte-area churches who have invested in affordable housing or built it themselves.