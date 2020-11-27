Legal Aid files lawsuit against N.C. courts, alleging violation of CDC eviction ban

Legal Aid's allegations

In its lawsuit, Legal Aid alleges that court officials at AOC are not following the CDC order or Cooper's executive order.

"The problem is, even though the CDC passed this order, it's not having the intended effect of actually stopping evictions or slowing the spread of COVID in North Carolina," said Isaac Sturgill, a Legal Aid attorney.

"One of the biggest components of why it has not been working is because our local courts, our core systems throughout the state, have failed to take any measures to implement the order."

The Legal Aid lawsuit centers around an email sent from Brinkley to county clerks of court throughout the state.

The email, sent on Sept. 9, instructs clerks to not change any processes associated with filing eviction cases.

Legal Aid argues that this violates the CDC order because they interpret clerks granting writs of possession to landlords as an action to remove someone from their home, which the CDC order prohibits if the reason for eviction is nonpayment of rent due to the pandemic.

Sturgill said Legal Aid has encountered numerous eviction cases for nonpayment of rent across the state since the CDC order began.