Letter: No tenure, no chance of Hannah-Jones joining UNC faculty

RALEIGH — Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has told UNC-Chapel Hill in a letter that she will not join the faculty at its journalism school without tenure.

According to the letter, which was sent to school officials by Hannah-Jones' legal team, she will not begin her position as Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism as scheduled July 1.

“Since signing the fixed-term contract, Ms. Hannah-Jones has come to learn that political interference and influence from a powerful donor contributed to the Board of Trustees' failure to consider her tenure application,” the letter said. “In light of this information, Ms. Hannah-Jones cannot trust that the university would consider her tenure application in good faith during the period of the fixed-term contract.”

UNC-CH spokesman Joel Curran acknowledged that the school had been contacted by attorneys for Hannah-Jones, but didn't respond specifically to the letter.

“While this remains a confidential personnel matter, as Chancellor (Kevin) Guskiewicz has said publicly, we feel she will add great value to the Carolina campus," Curran said.