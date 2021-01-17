‘Liberal’ churches warned of possible threats ahead of inauguration — including in N.C.

Rumors of targeted attacks at “liberal” churches ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday prompted messages of caution from faith leaders in North Carolina.

Bishops in the Lutheran, Episcopal and Methodist churches of North Carolina said they weren’t aware of any direct threats or warnings from law enforcement after the United Church of Christ posted about possible attacks targeting churches in a tweet Friday.

“There are reports that ‘liberal’ churches will become targets of possible attacks in the coming week, with the dates of Jan. 17 and Jan. 20 featured more prominently,” UCC said. “We strongly encourage you to be attendant to all safety concerns for ministers and congregants, even if it means meeting in a way that is other than in person at a church building this week.”

Bishop Tim Smith of the North Carolina Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America shared UCC’s warning on Facebook Saturday.

Smith was careful to note “our tendency to overreact in volatile situations” and confirmed he had not received a warning call from the FBI, but said he knew of at least one ELCA bishop who had been contacted.