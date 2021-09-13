'Like it or not,' Fort Bragg will be renamed. Now it's just a question of what.

FORT BRAGG — People with ideas on what they think the new name for Fort Bragg should be need to start submitting ideas — sooner than later.

Col. Scott Pence, Fort Bragg’s garrison commander, has spent the week talking with residents about how the process to rename the country’s most populated military installation came about and what’s next. It’s part of a congressional mandate to rebrand all Army installations that are named after Confederate leaders.

Fort Bragg was established as Camp Bragg in 1918 and named after Gen. Braxton Bragg, a North Carolina native who served during the Mexican-American War and also was a slave owner who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Former President Donald Trump vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act, which was overridden by Congress in January to require the changes no later than 2023 for nine installations.

The urgency of receiving community input, Pence said, is because the House Armed Services Committee and Senate Armed Services Committee are asking for an updated report by October along with possible ideas on what to rename the post.