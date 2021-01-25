'Like the Wild West': NC residents had lots to say about COVID vaccine rollout

Elsewhere in the region, a Cabarrus County man reported it took him less than five minutes to sign up for a vaccine through the "very well-organized" Cabarrus Health Alliance clinic.

Survey concerns

Charlotte resident Dave Orr said he was "ecstatic" to get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine nearly two weeks ago at Bojangles Coliseum.

"It could not have gone more smoothly, more calmly, more efficiently, more professionally," he said. "It was just an exceptionally good experience."

Orr credits his experience with being informed and signing up as soon as possible. But he has friends who may have to wait months because they tried to sign up days later.

That was one of the biggest concerns highlighted in survey answers. Many North Carolinians say communication around vaccine appointments — from the county, from the state and from health care systems like Atrium and Novant — has been limited.

"It feels like the Wild West out here," one health care worker, who has a vaccine appointment scheduled in Mecklenburg County, said in the survey.