 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda Garrou, longtime Senate leader and 'champion' for North Carolina, dies at 79

  • 0
Obit Garrou

FILE - Sen. Linda Garrou, D-Forsyth, introduces the Senate budget bill, on May 24, 2006, during the Senate floor session in the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. Garrou, a top state government budget-writer when Democrats controlled the chamber in the 2000s, has died at age 79. The former senator died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. after suffering a stroke, her husband, John Garrou, said Sunday, March 20.

WINSTON-SALEM — Former state Sen. Linda Garrou, a top state government budget-writer when Democrats controlled the chamber in the 2000s, has died at age 79.

Garrou died Saturday at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem after suffering a stroke, her husband said.

The Forsyth County Democrat served in the Senate for over a dozen years until she declined to seek reelection in 2012. A redistricting plan approved by Republicans, who had taken General Assembly majorities in 2011, put her in the same district with a GOP senator.

For eight years, Garrou was one of the co-chairs of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, helping make major decisions on where billions in taxpayer money would be spent.

At the time of her retirement announcement in 2012, Garrou said she was proud of her efforts to invest in capital projects in the Winston-Salem area, working for budgets that raised teacher pay and expanding health insurance for more children of working families.

People are also reading…

Garrou was a “champion” for North Carolina, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wrote in a tweet on Sunday. Cooper and Garrou served in the Senate at the same time in 1999 and 2000.

“Her firm, steady leadership helped many get healthier and better educated,” Cooper added.

Garrou was close friends with future U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of Greensboro. They roomed together when they both served in the state Senate. 

A Georgia native, Garrou and her future husband, John, met while they were both attending UNC-Chapel Hill. She didn't get actively involved in politics until she sought a legislative seat.

John Garrou said his wife should be remembered “as someone who was always trying to serve others.” 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Carolina investigating Meadows' voter registration

North Carolina investigating Meadows' voter registration

Attorney General Josh Stein's office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows' voter registration after a local prosecutor requested that state authorities oversee any probe of the matter, N.C. Department of Justice spokeswoman Nazneen Ahmed said in an email.

Half a million dollars, dozens of cars can't be found in NC town taken over by the state

Half a million dollars, dozens of cars can't be found in NC town taken over by the state

State Auditor Beth Wood said in an audit that Spring Lake's former finance director has taken at least $430,000 for her own use, by either depositing the town's money into her personal bank account or using it to pay rent at the senior center where her husband lived. Another $36,000 remains missing and over $100,000 more may have been misspent, Wood's audit found, plus the town has no record of dozens of vehicles it appears to have bought over the years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials say art school used as shelter bombed by Russians

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert