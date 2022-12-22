Little-known to most, Homeless Memorial Day remembers those lost to the streets

WINSTON-SALEM — Trina Brinkley carefully clipped the strands of white ribbon holding star-shaped ornaments to a small tree that served as the focal point of the Homeless Memorial Day observance.

Each ornament, crafted from gold and silver cardboard, had someone’s name inscribed on it.

Jacoby Monroe.

Melody Harris.

Kevin Cornatzer.

Lance Ratcliff.

Jerome Newman.

Each ornament represented a homeless man or woman, often invisible and overlooked, who had died in the past year.

For Brinkley, the director of case management at the Bethesda Center for the Homeless, taking and saving the ornaments was a way to preserve and honor memories — an act of kindness and respect.

“It’s hard,” she said. “It’s hard when you get the phone calls from police seeking to verify someone’s next of kin. These are people we’ve known.”

The short service held outside Samaritan Ministries was part of a nationwide observance of what advocates know as Homeless Memorial Day. It’s intentionally scheduled for the Winter Solstice, the shortest day — and longest night — of the year as a symbolic and poignant reminder of the challenges facing the homeless and those working on their behalf.

Technically speaking, it’s when the sun begins to set later each afternoon, a line of demarcation between autumn and winter.

“It’s a very appropriate time to remember those individuals who passed away this year,” said Mayor Allen Joines in reading a city proclamation acknowledging the day.

Joines, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and community leaders from an array of local agencies that work with the homeless took turns saying a few words of solemn remembrance tinged with hope for the future.

“Without light and hope, it’s hard for us to move forward,” said Jan Kelly, the executive director of Samaritan Ministries.

On any given day nationwide, some 580,000 spend the night without a roof overhead. Homelessness is a thorny, multi-faceted issue involving lack of affordable housing, access to decent health care, never-ending increases in rents, mental health and a dearth of decent jobs that pay an actual living wage.

“We need to get to a place where people don’t have to choose between paying for medicine or food, housing or utilities,” said Jan Carlton, a housing coach.

Kimbrough, newly elected to a second term as sheriff, challenged the community to do more for the least among us.

“We live in one of the wealthiest counties in the state,” he said. “We can do better.”

As important as the words offered by each speaker may have been, it was that small tree bearing those ornaments which commanded attention Wednesday morning.

Thomas Hester.

Penny Stewart.

Gary Hargrave.

Ashley Hartwell.

The names were read aloud, each one followed by a chorus of “We will remember.”

Brinkley certainly does.

She cradled each cardboard ornament and gently rubbed her fingers across the names. She’s worked with several of the people who’d died this year.

“This is not easy, as you can imagine,” she said. “These are just a few of those we’ve lost.”