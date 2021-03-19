Long criticized for education failings, N.C. plan would spend to make amends

RALEIGH — A multibillion-dollar plan presented by North Carolina officials and designed to comply with legal rulings that declare the state has failed to meet constitutional obligations in public education is now in the hands of a judge.

The State Board of Education and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration filed this week in Wake County court a detailed action plan that envisions spending at least $5.6 billion on new education expenditures through 2028.

The “comprehensive remedial plan” includes funding improvements to help low-income students and those with disabilities, and to hire more school support personnel.

The plan also explains how the state would increase teacher diversity and require competent teachers and principals in every school. Making sure at least 75% of 4-year-olds are enrolled in prekindergarten in every county is another recommended goal.

The plan was given to Superior Court Judge David Lee, who will consider the proposal. Lee is overseeing compliance with the school funding litigation known as “Leandro." The legislature would have to appropriate funds to carry out the proposal, and it’s difficult for the judicial branch to force lawmakers to spend the money.