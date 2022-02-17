'Long remembered': Walter Dellinger, Duke scholar and lawyer, dies at 80

DURHAM — Walter E. Dellinger, a constitutional scholar who argued numerous cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, served in top positions in the Justice Department and taught for decades at Duke University, died Wednesday. He was 80.

Dellinger died Wednesday morning in Chapel Hill, his son Hampton Dellinger said.

During the administration of former President Bill Clinton, Dellinger headed up the influential Office of Legal Counsel that advises the attorney general on often sensitive legal and policy issues and served as the acting solicitor general, the administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer.

While serving as acting solicitor general during the 1996-97 term of the high court, he argued nine cases — more than any of his predecessors in two decades at the time. Dellinger was an emeritus professor at the Duke University School of Law, where he had been a faculty member since 1969.

On Wednesday, he was remembered for his friendship and guidance from Duke's campus to the Supreme Court itself.