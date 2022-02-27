'Major polluter': An NC power plant wants to reopen. Residents have other ideas.

LUMBERTON — Meridith Allen is worried her family will suffer if a power plant is allowed to resume operations near her home.
Allen lives in Lumberton, about two miles away from a facility where poultry waste feeds into a pair of boilers to generate electricity. The plant has been shut down since November 2020 but when it is in operation, it also uses steam from those boilers to run three belt dryers that can dry out as much as 90 tons of wood chips each hour before they are sold offsite, according to permit documents on file with the state.
These activities lead to emissions of pollutants like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide — all of which can affect human health and are regulated under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Allen worries that emissions from the plant could exacerbate her son’s asthma or a condition her husband has that causes blistering on his lungs.
“That carbon monoxide and the sulfur dioxide — everything that they’re releasing from the plant makes it worse,” Allen said.
The plant, called NC Renewable Power, is asking the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to modify its permit so that it can be regulated as a major source of air pollution and ultimately resume operations. Under its existing “minor permit,” the company can emit 250 tons each of pollutants without facing penalties.
If approved, the proposed permit would require NC Renewable Power to install emissions control technology that would lower levels of nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides. But if the plant operates at capacity over a year-long period, the plant could legally emit as much carbon monoxide and total greenhouse gases — 1,224 tons and 438,825 tons, respectively — as it can under its existing permit.
More than 30 opponents of the NC Renewable Power facility spoke at a recent virtual public hearing, outlining concerns ranging from how emissions will affect people living in nearby Lumberton to whether the company is conducting adequate monitoring.
NC Renewable Power was North Carolina’s 10th-largest emitter of carbon monoxide in 2017, the last year for which the EPA has data available. At 1,262 tons, the plant emitted more carbon monoxide than at least seven other power plants, including several that were powered by coal.
The Hestertown Road facility was built as a coal-fired power plant in the 1980s by a company called Cogentrix, but closed in 2009. Georgia Renewable Power reopened the plant in 2015 under the name NC Renewable Power.
In its initial May 2015 permit, NC Renewable Power was allowed to burn chicken litter, but not coal, natural gas and some other fuels. The plant was allowed to emit 250 tons per year of each of carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide.
Carey Davis, Georgia Renewable Power’s executive vice president, wrote in a statement that when it opened the facility, the company believed the 250 tons-per-year limit would be adequate for the poultry waste the plant intended to burn.
The plant added poultry litter to its fuel mix in October 2015. By March 2016, the plant was already nearing its annual carbon monoxide limit.
Since 2016, the state has levied more than $76,000 in fines against NC Renewable Power, with violations ranging from exceeding limits for pollutants to having excessive down time for pollution monitoring equipment. Those penalties were spread across seven notices of violation and resulted in consent agreements between regulators and the plant’s owner.
“Fines are not a deterrent for this company,” says Anita Cunningham, a Robeson County resident who lives about two miles from the plant.
In an email, Davis wrote that approval of the permit would let the company update the technology it uses to control emissions and maintain its boilers in a way that would limit pollutants.
Burning poultry waste for power became part of North Carolina’s energy mix with a 2007 law requiring utilities to include renewable power sources in their portfolios. That law also required utilities to generate a total of 900,000 megawatt hours of power from poultry waste by 2016 — a benchmark the NC Utilities Commission ratcheted down several times.
Many people at Monday’s public hearing said the plant’s proximity to communities with high proportions of people who are American Indian or Black raises concerns about environmental justice.
An analysis by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality found that 41% of the 606 people living within a mile of the plant are Black and 16% identify as American Indian. Within a mile of the facility, DEQ estimated that per capita income over the last year was $16,644 — less than Robeson County’s $17,161 and much less than North Carolina’s $28,123.
“We’re the poorest county,” Allen said. “We already have some of the worst air in North Carolina and then to place these plants in Black, brown, indigenous communities, very poor areas — that just seems very unfair.”