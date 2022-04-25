Making waves: HBCU school's first crew team is 'literally Black history'

RALEIGH — Five college students wearing hoodies and Crocs approached the dock at Lake Wheeler on a brisk Sunday morning in April.

The women from Saint Augustine’s University cracked jokes as they fumbled with their inflatable lifejacket belts. Then their attention quickly turned to a rowing coach who reviewed coxswain calls and the portside versus starboard side of the boat.

They carried a 300-pound, 8-person Vespoli rowing shell down to the water, lifted it over their heads in sync, dropped it in the lake and cautiously stepped in.

They clutched their oars as two rowers with N.C. State’s club crew team took heavy strokes, cutting through the white caps to get to less choppy water. The wind calmed once the group entered a cove.

It was time for the Saint Augustine’s students to take their turn.

****

Their strokes were small but powerful, like the team itself: A group of five Black women eager to make history while learning to row.

This was the second practice on the water for the Saint Augustine’s club rowing squad — the first historically Black university women’s crew team in history.

“We are trailblazers. We are literally Black history,” sophomore Breanna Dorway said. “I’m just really excited for what’s in store for us.”

Dorway, who came to this small, private HBCU in Raleigh from Florida, never thought she would be in crew — “like never.” She was sold after the first practice on the water.

“(People) would never expect a bunch of HBCU students out on the water, especially with the trauma, generational trauma that a lot of Black people face with water,” Dorway said.

She and her teammates embrace the unexpected and the gravity of what this team means to the school and their culture.

Rowing is expensive, with boats costing tens of thousands of dollars. The sport has historically been dominated by white men at Ivy League universities, with the exception of a moment when Howard University men’s crew team broke into the exclusive ranks of college rowing in the 1960s.

These women not only want to compete but also to allow other HBCU students to see that they are not limited to the major sports like football and basketball.

“Maybe we can try this and introduce more people that look like us into a sport that’s not made for us,” junior Mikahya Hill said. “I wanted to be a part of that.”

****

For now, the athletes are training in preparation for the fall season, when they will compete against other schools in regattas as part of the American Collegiate Rowing Association.

The team gets out on the water on weekends but mostly trains indoors on campus. Those practices are held in a run-down residence hall, where an old suite-style dorm has been converted into a training room for the rowing and cycling teams.

The women get together about three times a week and take turns on three rowing machines. They connect their phones to the rowers through Bluetooth so they and their coaches can track the workouts and set goals for distances and speeds.

Rowing at Saint Augustine’s initially started as a virtual sports program in the School of Business, Management & Technology, led by professor Mark Janas. Through his classes, Janas has introduced several new athletic opportunities to the students, including golf, motorsports and one of the first HBCU cycling teams.

“Until you work in the HBCU environment, you really don’t realize the opportunities or sports or other activities that might not be a routine part of the HBCU experience,” Janas said.

And often, those sports are inaccessible, he said.

“This opportunity was much bigger and much more important than just launching a single team,” Janas said.

After students were introduced to indoor rowing and competing in virtual races, then Janas took it to the water this spring.

Only these five women showed up on the first day. None of them knew much about rowing at all. And Janas has no live water rowing experience.

But they were eager to change what this sport looks like.

“The biggest thing for me that I’m looking forward to is making history, creating history and keeping the history books open for teams to come,” senior Destini “Dee” Vance said.

This team couldn’t get into the water without N.C. State. The university's club rowing team provides the boats, oars and other rowing equipment, as well as coaching.

H.T. Slaughter, N.C. State’s head coach, primarily manages the logistics for the two teams. Kees Koopman, a 22-year-old former president of the Wolfpack rowing club, volunteered to coach the Saint Augustine team.

“It is the opportunity to build something, to build a culture and teach new rowers,” Koopman said. “And this is really about accessibility to the sport.”

****

Even before she became a Falcon at Saint Augustine's, Vance lived by taking risks.

“I took the risk of trying something completely new and I fell in love with it.” Vance said. “I will push any and everybody to get on a boat, whether you are afraid of the water or not. Just try it. You just never know.”

Vance was admittedly nervous when she stepped into the boat that Sunday morning. The wind was swift, and the current was strong.

But she found a moment of peace when she ran her fingers through the water as the rowing shell glided across the lake.

“I think one of the things that will stick with me for the rest of my life is that I got to do this with people that looked like me.”