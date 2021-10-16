'Mayberry is anywhere. And it’s all of us,' says Hispanic actor portraying Goober in film partly shot in Mount Airy

The same openness pervaded in the casting, Alvarado said. Instead of type-casting the characters, “it was like, ‘Showcase yourself, whoever you are, and see how this works,’” he said. “And that was pretty cool.”

“Mayberry Man” is the brainchild of brothers Stark and Cort Howell. Stark produced it, while Cort wrote and directed. Their late father, Hoke Howell, appeared in two “Andy Griffith” episodes. The Howells originally gave Alvarado a role as a fan at the festival. When the initial choice for the Goober role dropped out because of health problems, they asked Alvarado to audition. He “knocked it out of the park,” Cort Howell said, and put his own twist on the carefree, oddball ace mechanic.

The movie isn’t a re-creation of “The Andy Griffith Show,” Cort Howell emphasized in an email interview Monday. Its modern-day setting with fans and impersonators at a Mayberry fest lets the actors spice up their characterizations. Some were actors pretending to be impersonators. Others were longtime Mayberry character impersonators cast especially for the film.

“Joel Alvarado isn’t a Goober impersonator,” Cort Howell explained. “It was his own interpretation of Goober that landed him the role. His version of Goober is hilarious and stands on its own.”