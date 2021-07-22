McCrory wants debates in Senate race; opponents want him on campaign trail

Walker, who is also a staunch Trump supporter, took in more than $200,000 over the three-month stretch. He could emerge as the strongest challenger to McCrory if Budd falters or fails to gain widespread support among former Trump voters.

McCrory said in a news release that his campaign has contacted new outlets across the state to gauge their interest in hosting debates. He also took to Twitter on Thursday to call on his two competitors to agree to the debates.

“Despite our strong lead in the polls and fundraising, I believe all GOP primary voters need to be exposed to candidates’ records, accomplishments, plans for the future, and their pathway to victory in the general,” McCrory wrote.

Walker agreed to the debates but wants rural communities considered as potential locations. He replied to McCrory on Twitter, saying, “On the debate stage, Super PAC’s and DC money can’t protect a candidate with a bad record. Say when and where."

Jonathan Felts, a senior advisor to Budd, said the congressman hasn't discussed anything yet in terms of debates, noting that discussion “will be on my schedule, not McCrory’s.”

“Pat McCrory is a master debater,” Felts said. “But if he’s so fired up to present his ideas to the people, he ought to get out of Charlotte and start showing up at the grassroots events across North Carolina. We’re there. Congressman Walker is there. But usually, no McCrory.”

Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.