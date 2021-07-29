'Mixed message': Despite rising infections, Cooper still will end mask mandate

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday decided to reverse course from guidance he issued last week and will now urge all K-12 public school students and staff to be masked, even if they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Democratic governor and the state's top public health official, Dr. Mandy Cohen, pinned the blame on unvaccinated people and renewed calls for them to get the shot.

“Our trends have turned sharply in the wrong direction," Cooper said at a news conference. "Unvaccinated people are driving this resurgence and getting themselves and other people sick."

But at a time when nearly all available metrics show spread of the virus at its worst levels in months, Cooper said he'll let the statewide mask mandate expire on Friday.

“I can’t get into the governor’s mind on why he felt that way,” state Rep. Garland Pierce, a Democrat representing Hoke and Scotland counties, said following Cooper’s announcement. “I will be honest about it. I’m just a little concerned with that because it’s kind of hard to tell people to take the masks off but get the shots. I hope that he can rethink that just a little bit because it will send a mixed message.”