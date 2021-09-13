Money for nothing: Paid little, N.C. lawmakers turn to donations

RALEIGH — Last fall, with the 2020 election quickly approaching, a handful of North Carolina lawmakers tasked with refereeing the ethics of themselves and their colleagues gathered behind closed doors and quietly repealed a sweeping guideline they had adopted just five months prior.

That guideline, adopted just as quietly in May last year, had barred lawmakers from collecting state money to cover food, lodging and travel while working at the General Assembly and simultaneously using campaign accounts to pay for the same housing, meals and travel in the capital city — a practice that a campaign watchdog has described as “double dipping.”

With a housing per diem that barely covers a night’s stay at a Raleigh hotel, using campaign dollars to help pay for rent and food in Raleigh may help some legislators afford to serve in the General Assembly.

After all, the state’s legislature has one of the lowest salaries in the country, at just $13,591 a year, which may discourage younger and less wealthy people from running.

“I couldn’t afford to do this job if my husband were not employed,” said Rep. Susan Fisher, a Democrat who has represented Asheville since 2004. “We’re stretching the money that we make to the absolute nth degree.”