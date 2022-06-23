Monkeypox reported in NC patient, state health officials say

RALEIGH — State health officials are reporting reporting the first case of monkeypox virus infection in a North Carolina resident, according to a news release.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the case was identified by testing at the State Laboratory of Public Health.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious, viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over, according to the NCDHHS news release.

Monkeypox is typically spread by skin-to-skin contact. The person is currently isolating at home, health officials said. State health officials would not identify the county where the case was reported because of privacy concerns for the patient.

The illness can be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with varicella zoster virus (chickenpox). Most infections last two to four weeks.

NCDHHS is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, relevant local health departments and the patient’s health care providers to identify and notify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious.

Since May 2022, 3,308 monkeypox cases have been identified outside of endemic regions worldwide, with 156 cases identified in the United States. There have been no deaths related to this outbreak.

"The number of monkeypox cases has been growing in the U.S. and globally," Dr. Zack Moore, state epidemiologist and epidemiology section chief, said in the release. "Though this is the first confirmed case in North Carolina, we know there are likely other cases in the state. We are encouraging doctors to consider this in people who have a rash or skin lesion that looks like monkeypox."

Monkeypox is transmitted person to person through direct skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through body fluids or through respiratory secretions. Such contact often occurs during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex. While anyone can get monkeypox, in the current outbreak, many of the cases are in men who have sex with men, NCDHHS said in the release.

If you have an unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms, see your health care provider or visit a public health clinic near you. Keep the rash covered and avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until you have been checked out. Standard household cleaners and detergents are effective at cleaning environmental surfaces and linens.

More information can be found on the CDC website: