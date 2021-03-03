'Monster' 1,000-pound bluefin tuna snagged by father-son duo off the Outer Banks

A father and son from Virginia are credited with unofficially besting North Carolina's bluefin tuna record, with a "monster" catch estimated at 1,000 pounds.

Josiah VanFleet and his son, Zeke, were 45 miles off the Outer Banks on Feb. 24 when they hooked the fish about 8:15 a.m., according to a video posted on YouTube.

The fish was so powerful that it took the crew two and a half hours to reel it in, then another two hours to get it in the boat, the video notes. "Not bad for our first Bluefin," VanFleet wrote.

North Carolina's current state record is 877 pounds for a bluefin caught in 2017 in Oregon Inlet, according to the Department of Environmental Quality.

That record still stands, in part because the weight of VanFleet's fish had to be estimated, due to the official scales being broken at the fishing center, Southeastern Marine reported on Facebook. Two members of the U.S. Coast Guard estimated the size at 1,000 pounds, the video shows.

VanFleet says the battle included at least one minor crisis: A crimp in the line forced his boat's crew to switch reels while fighting the fish.