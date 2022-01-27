Montana ski town hosts military members who served in Kabul

"One of the challenges for young men who get out of the military is that they are seeking a sense of purpose," said Kearney, who lives in Whitefish and was one of the original volunteers to join the nonprofit organization that formed in 2009. "There's a strong sense of camaraderie that one gains in the military, a sense of belonging to something that is bigger than yourself, and that is something that veterans in general talk a lot about after coming out of the service. It's difficult to capture in civilian life, especially for these young men who have spent a lot of time in combat zones and have experienced things in a crucible that brought them together as a unit. When they leave the military, they leave that crucible behind. It's always interesting to give them that similar perspective in a community like Whitefish, where they're immersed in ski culture and other like-minded veterans. They get that strong sense of camaraderie outside of a war zone."